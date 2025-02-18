A model railway exhibition will be taking place next month to raise money for the Tavistock Methodist Church.
Organised by North Road Railway Group, the event will have exhibitors, local model clubs, trade stands and light refreshments.
The funds will go towards Tavistock Methodist Church, which is in desperate need of donations in order to keep the 160-year-old building standing.
The exhibition will commence on Saturday, March 29 at 10am to 4pm at the Methodist Church on Chapel Street.
If the event is successful, the group are hoping to make the exhibition into an annual event.
Tickets are £4 for those over 14, £2 for five to 14-year-olds and free for under fives.