A NATWEST bank on wheels will be in Callington each week to allow residents to do their banking.
The mobile branch comes to you and allows customers to do everyday banking, like making deposits, withdrawing cash and paying bills.
The bank will be in the Cornwall Council New Road South car park in Callington every Tuesday between 2.15-2.45pm.
Reliance on the mobile branch is projected to increase following the announcement of the NatWest in Tavistock closing its doors on October 18 this year, with Launceston set to become the nearest high street branch.
For more information visit: https://www.natwest.com/banking-with-natwest.html