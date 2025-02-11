A missing man has sadly been found dead this afternoon after a huge search by emergency services and villagers in Gunnislake in the Tamar Valley.
A body believed to be that of Fred Jackson, 84, of Gunnislake, has been found in the village this afternoon.
A huge search was organised after he was reported missing yesterday (Monday).
A police statement said: “Police searching for missing Frederick Jackson have this afternoon located a body in the Gunnislake area.
“Formal identification has yet to take place but Frederick’s family have been informed of the development.”
“A file will be prepared for HM Coroner. The death is not being treated as suspicious.
“Frederick’s family would like to thank members of the community for their help with the search.”
Worried villagers have been out in force for hours looking for the keen walker, last seen yesterday morning.
Gunnislake’s Rising Sun pub acted as an unofficial community hub for the search with manager Sarah Reeves helping to coordinate volunteers scouring the area for Fred.
Sarah said: “I have been asked, on behalf of his wife Helen and son Paul, to inform you all that it is with deepest sympathy that unfortunately Fred has been found and sadly has passed away.
“Helen and Paul would like to express their heartfelt sincere thanks to everyone in the community for their overwhelming support. They are so very humbled by all the kindness.”
The pub provided flapjacks and bottles of water and foil blankets for the volunteer searchers to help Fred if needed. Sarah’s team also enlisted a volunteer drone operator to search from the sky, while the police helicopter was reported to be seen searching last night.