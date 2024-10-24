The Ministry of Justice has launched a new recruitment campaign calling for fresh magistrates in the South West of England.
The initiative is part of a renewed effort to encourage more individuals to volunteer for the magistracy across England and Wales. The aim is to ensure that magistrates are recruited across criminal and family courts.
The "I can be a magistrate" campaign will be promoted across various digital platforms, including social media and search engine results, to attract potential candidates.
Being a magistrate is a flexible part-time voluntary role that can accommodate other commitments, including full-time employment. Contrary to common perception, the role does not require specific qualifications, legal knowledge, or prior experience. Instead, qualities such as open-mindedness, rational thinking, and a willingness to work in a team are highly valued in prospective magistrates.
Those interested in becoming magistrates will receive the necessary support and training to fulfil their roles in the criminal or family court. They are assigned a mentor and supported by a legal adviser who assists them in following the correct procedures during court proceedings.
Becoming a magistrate offers numerous benefits, including the opportunity to develop new skills that can be applied to personal and professional lives. These skills encompass negotiation, presentation, and decision-making, while also fostering a positive impact on the community.
Individuals aged between 18 and 74 years old who can commit to a minimum of 13 days a year for at least five years are encouraged to register their interest. Employers are legally obligated to allow both full-time and part-time employees the time off to serve as magistrates.
Andrew, a Chief Executive Officer, who has been a magistrate for five years, expresses his pride in making a meaningful contribution to the justice system. He highlights the role's significance in enabling him to make a real difference in his community and learn about a wider cross-section of society and the issues faced by people in his region. Andrew emphasises the importance of having a bench that is representative of the community it serves and encourages those driven by fairness to consider applying for magistrate positions when opportunities arise.