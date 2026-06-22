St Paul’s Church in Gulworthy is holding a service of celebration to mark 170 years of worship and ministry on Sunday, July 5, at 6pm and invites everyone to join them.
Known as ‘The Miners’ Church’, St Paul’s Gulworthy was consecrated on July 5, 1856 and the Revd Edward Atkin Bray installed as the incumbent.
The church was designed by architect Edward Rundle and built for the rising population in Devon Great Consols mines which employed 1,230 workers producing copper for export while coal, iron and timber and lime were brought in.
The church has a vibrant worshipping congregation valuing the wonderful support from the community valuing its history and the links with Gulworthy Academy school. Gulworthy Church is part of the Tavistock Area Mission Community.
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