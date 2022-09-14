Mine drilling update

Subscribe newsletter
CORNWALL Resources Limited held a mining update event last week about the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper project.
The event was held at South Hill parish hall, Golberdon and invited residents to view a series of board mounted displays and ask any questions that they may have.
The Redmoor Project located in Kelly Bray is exploring the potential of restoring Cornish mining. CRL have already conducted two periods of drilling and completed scoping studies all giving the go-ahead so far. The next stage will involved the drilling of four boreholes at South Hill.
The ‘modern mining’ project is hoping to mine for Tungsten, Tin and Copper in-line with the Government’s UK Critical Minerals Strategy which aims to ‘improve the security of supply of critical minerals’ such as these.
Dennis Rowland, Senior geologist for Cornwall Resources explained that these minerals are especially vital as we progress towards developing more green technology such as electric cars and wind energy. Dennis said: ‘These minerals are very important to the UK industry. They are something that we can produce that other countries, also wishing to secure their supply, don’t produce.’
It is still watch this space with the project as feasibility studies will need to be completed and funds secured, but CRL hopes to help restore the Cornish mining industry and by hiring and training up locals, bringing around 100-200 jobs to the area. The exact location of the mine has not been confirmed but will be a subject of the feasibility studies. A follow-up public event will be held at Callington Town Hall on October 12-14.
