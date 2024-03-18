Sunday April 7 to Thursday April 11 from 7am to 10pm: Roads affected from Milton Green to Tuell Down Cross, Milton Abbot Bridleway 5, road from Fore Street to Milton Green, Fore Street, road from Eastcott Farm to Fore Street. Again, basically, during these times, between these dates, no access through Milton Abbott B3362. These works are for the ongoing programme for the area, which is stud removal (old cats eyes).