An Okehampton man has won a top regional award after embarking on a civil engineering apprenticeship in the company where he was already on the staff.
Michael Reynolds, who works for Bridge Civil Engineering at Chudleigh, was named ‘most promising apprentice in the South West’ at a Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) South West Awards ceremony recently in Torquay.
Michael decided on a career gear change when he swapped the role of working site manager at Bridge Civil Engineering to undertake a Level 3 apprentice in civil engineering, working in the company’s pre-construction team.
While he saw this could open up future opportunities, it also meant going back to school – no easy decision with a family to support.
He has gone on to excel both in his apprenticeship studies, gaining distinctions in all his coursework modules, and in bringing fresh ideas and on-site experience to his new team.
Paul Santer, CECA South West regional director, said: “Michael goes to show that it’s never too late for a change of direction in civil engineering construction. With determination, a positive mindset and employer support, there are lots of opportunities for progression, whether as a new starter or a career changer. Congratulations to Michael.”
The CECA South West Awards are presented annually in recognition of exceptional performance.
