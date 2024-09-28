The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds effective from 4pm today (September 28).
As a low pressure system approaches the southwest of England and Wales, conditions will become increasingly wet and windy through the day on Sunday.
Coastal routes, sea fronts, and communities may be affected by spray and large waves, potentially causing travel disruptions and advisories for coastal activities.
Road, rail, air, and ferry services are likely to experience delays, with bus and train schedules affected.
Additionally, short-term power and service outages are possible, and high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges may face delays.
Residents and travellers are advised to stay updated on the latest advisories, take necessary precautions, and consider adjusting their schedules if possible to minimize potential inconveniences and risks associated with the forecasted disruption.