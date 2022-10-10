Messy play, big welcome at Tavistock Methodist Church
TAVISTOCK Methodist Church is holding special play sessions for young children and their parents and carers after school on Thursday afternoons.
The friendly and relaxed sessions, held during school termtime, take place in the lower hall in the church on Chapel Street. They start at 3.45pm and each session has a different theme. They are geared at pre-schoolers and primary-aged schoolchildren.
The first Thursday of the month is called Guess What? which as the name suggests, is different every time. Last Thursday saw a messy play session where the children were able to give a free rein to their creativity, with much poster paint to create footprints and hand prints on generous rolls of paper.
Next month’s Guess What? session, on the first Thursday in November, will see the children creating objects from a salt dough while on the first Thursday afternoon in December there will be a pizza and games party.
On the second Thursday of the month, is the church’s regular Messy Church which has been run by the church for a number of years. This has activities for all ages, crafts, a celebration time in the church and ends with a meal.
A crafty club is on the third Thursday with a different theme each month. In September, the group looked at Superheroes, October will be autumn-themed and November is all about space.
The fourth week is call Noah’s Ark and has crafts and activities linked to a Bible story. All are welcome to come along and enjoy the sessions. Find out more on the Tavistock Methodist Church Facebook page.
