Meldon Wildlife Festival makes a returns on Tuesday (August 20) with fun activities to encourage children to learn about wildlife.
Hosted by Dartmoor National Park Authority alongside wildlife and conservation organisations, the free day-long event runs from 10.30am to 4pm at Meldon Old Quarry near Okehampton.
There will be wildlife crafts, games and activities to suit children aged five to 12 with the hope of kindling an interest in wildlife.
Andy Bailey, the national park’s outreach and engagement officer, said: “Meldon is a popular well-established event in the Dartmoor calendar and is a great opportunity for families to get involved in a range of activities, all designed to tell the story of Dartmoor’s nature in fun ways.”
The event is made possible with support from landowners Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council and the Duchy of Cornwall as well as Adventure Okehampton, who lease the land. It will be signposted off the B3260 opposite Betty Cottles.