West Devon Borough Council has announced its new appointments for the next twelve months at its second full council meeting since the local elections in May 2023. The council’s leader, deputy leader, mayor and deputy mayor were all appointed on May 30.
Yesterday (27 June 2023) the council met again to elect councillors on to the Hub and its other committees. Cllr Mandy Ewings, leader of West Devon Borough Council, said: “I look forward to working closely with all our members and thank everyone who has put themselves forward for these roles.
“Collaboration is absolutely vital when it comes to supporting our communities; I am confident that by working together, this council can meet the priorities we will set out to ensure the best outcomes for our residents in West Devon.”
The following committee positions were confirmed over the meeting:
Hub
• Cllr M Ewings – leader (appointment made 30 May council meeting)
• Cllr M Renders – deputy leader (appointment made 30 May council meeting)
• Cllr A Bridgewater
• Cllr C Edmonds
• Cllr L Daniel
• Cllr N Jory
• Cllr A Leech
• Cllr J Moody
• Cllr C Mott
Audit and Governance Committee
- Cllr G Dexter – chairman
- Cllr R Oxborough – vice chairman
Development Management and Licensing Committee
- Cllr R Cheadle – chairman
- Cllr T Southcott – vice chairman
Overview and Scrutiny Committee
- Cllr P Kimber – chairman
- Cllr A Johnson – vice chairman
Regeneration and Investment Committee
- Cllr C Edmonds – chairman
Council Tax Setting Committee
- Cllr L Daniel – chairman
To watch the annual council as it happened, and to watch the whole meeting, visit: www.westdevon.gov.uk/FullCouncil