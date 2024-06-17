Families experienced medieval life in period costume as they went back in time for a two-day Fathers’ Day special event at Buckland Abbey.
The abbey’s National Trust team staged the interactive living history weekend to encourage fathers and their children to enjoy demonstrations of craft and archery and market stall activities – all while dressed as knights, traders and other historic costumes.
The abbey, with its rich history dating back to the thirteenth century, was transformed into an exciting, vibrant medieval village packed with the sights, smells and sounds of life hundreds of years ago. Families were transported back in time for an educational and entertaining weekend.
The abbey, now a house with a combination of furnished rooms and interactive museum galleries, tells the story of how two former owners, the sea captains and privateers – Sir Richard Grenville and Sir Francis Drake – changed both the shape of the house and the fate of the country.