A traditional village fair in the Dartmoor village of Meavy will kick off with traditional maypole dancing and a dance display by the children of Meavy Primary School.
The event on Saturday, June 21 starts at 2pm with plenty to keep everyone occupied, from traditional games such as hoopla, skittles, a coconut shy and splat the rat, to an entertainer for the youngsters.
Running alongside the fete will be the Burrator Horseshoe Run, with registration will be in the village hall for both the junior and the senior race.
This seven-mile cross country run, which is in its 27th year, will be hotly contested by some of the best runners in the area.
While waiting for the runners to return, fetegoers can enjoy a proper cream tea, browse the plant, produce and cake stalls and have a go at splatting the rat or guess the weight of the cake.
The local morris dancing group, Dartmoor Border Morris, will be dancing during the afternoon and juggler Ben Cornish will be performing and giving a family circus workshop.
As always, there is a grand draw, with businesses donated by local businesses and individuals, and a barbecue serving sausages and burgers from local butchers Bidders and pulled pork and beef baps from 2pm.
There will also be a Family Fun Dog Show, with classes ranging from best child handler, through to waggiest tail and best child handler, which starts at 3.15pm.
There will be ample parking this year at the school end of the village, follow the signs from the Burrator Inn. All profits from the fair will go to local good causes connected to the village.
