Meavy Oak Fair makes its return

The Meavy Oak Fair is back! This long running village fair returns on Saturday, June 18 and will start at 2pm with traditional maypole dancing and a dance display from Meavy Primary School. After this there will be plenty to keep everyone occupied, from traditional games such as hoopla, skittles, a coconut shy and splat the rat, to a bouncy castle for the youngsters. For the energetically minded, there is also the Burrator Horseshoe Run. This year, it will start in the car park beside the school and will finish on the village green. There will be a junior race starting at 4pm and adults at 4.45pm. This seven-mile cross country run is hotly contested by some of the best runners in the area. While you wait for the runners to return, you can enjoy a proper cream tea, browse the plant, produce and cake stalls or have a go at splatting the rat or guessing the weight of the cake. Our local morris dancing side, Dartmoor Border Morris, will be dancing during the afternoon and, for the young, we have our very own children’s entertainer.

Be sure to get your raffle tickets for the Grand Draw – we have some great prizes on offer, as always. Our thanks go to all of the local businesses and individuals who have donated raffle prizes this year.

Our barbecue will be serving delicious sausages and burgers from local butchers Bidders, starting at 12 noon and going on throughout the afternoon. We will also be having a hog roast again this year.

There is again a Family Fun Dog Show, with classes ranging from Best Child Handler, through to Waggiest Tail and Best Child Handler. The dog show starts at 3.15pm: schedules will be available on the day, rosettes will be awarded for first to third place, so bring your dog along. There is sure to be a class for it!

There will be ample parking at both ends of the village; if you are approaching Meavy from Yelverton and Meavy Lane, please follow the signs for parking, which will take you via Callisham – this will allow easy access to the car park at Meavy. If you are approaching via Dousland, the car park is at the bottom of the hill, again please follow the signs.

All profits from the fair are given back to organisations local to Meavy. Beneficiaries in the past have included the Friends of St Peter’s Church, Meavy School, Meavy Parish Hall, Sheepstor Village Hall, West Devon Explorers, Walkham Valley Scouts, Meavy Garden Society, St Peter’s Church, The Rotary Club, Dartmoor Search and Rescue and NSPCC, who have all helped out at the fair, in previous years.