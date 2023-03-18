The annual Meavy Oak Fair will be taking place this year on Saturday, June 24.
Usually held on the third Saturday in June, the event this year will instead take place on week later.
Starting at 2pm on the village green (and finishing at 5pm), everyone is welcome to attend the family friendly event which sees games, activities, food and drink stalls, a barbecue, traditional maypole dancing and a dance display from local children and the renowned seven-mile Burrator Horseshoe Run.
More details about this year’s fair are set to be announced in the near future.