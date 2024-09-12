Meavy-based Dartmoor Border Morris are on the lookout for musicians to provide the soundtrack for their dancers to learn their steps to.
Autumn is the time when the morris dancers start practising, ready for next year’s performances at pubs and festivals throughout the summer.
Practice sessions are held on a Wednesday night at Meavy Parish Hall at 7.45pm, followed by a relaxed singsong in The Royal Oak in Meavy.
Morris musician Mark Tregaskis, who plays the squeezebox, said: “The dancers can’t dance without the musicians to provide the music. We have tried dancing to CDs but it doesn’t work, it has to be live music. We have got 30 dancers so we are well off with dancers but we have only got eight musicians.
“Any musician can take part, you just need to be able to carry your instruments and preferably have transport. Sorry, but no grand pianos!
“They don’t mind if you’re acoustic or electric, string, percussion, wind or spoons, just as long as you have the confidence to play in a band.
“The current band members are a mix of professional musicians who play at the top of the game for a living through to musicians who have just picked up an instrument for fun and enjoyed playing.”
The morris dancers support a charity each year.
“This year, by passing a collecting pot around the audience whilst we perform at pubs across Dartmoor, the side have raised £867 for BASICS Devon, a charity that helps doctors assisting with emergency paramedics,” said Mark.
The charity’s Pudsey Day of Morris, held each November in Tavistock, has also raised £11,000 for BBC Children in Need over the years.
“Wherever Dartmoor Border Morris are playing their music, they bring colour and vibrancy to their performances and always walk away with a smile!” said Mark. “If you would like to join our happy band of musicians, just pop along to Meavy Parish Hall any Wednesday night at 7.45pm with your instrument!
To get a flavour, you can download music at www.dartmoorbordermorris.com/Media/Music and watch dancers on YouTube. See also Dartmoor Border Morris on Facebook or Instagram.