The Mayor of Okehampton opened the Museum of Dartmoor Life for the new season yesterday (March 17) with a group of eager staff and volunteers.
Mayor Allenton Fisher wished everyone well for the upcoming season and on their new exhibition ‘A Shroud for Mother Nature – Is Dartmoor Dying?’.
Kristy Turner, museum manager and curator, said: “We do hope lots of people will come and visit us this year. Local people can use us as a community hub to bring the children in to do some colouring or crafts, or pop in for a quiet meander around the exhibits. Visiting museums is good for your health.”
It is £6 for entry and then free for the rest of the year.
Find out more at www.dartmoorlife.org.uk