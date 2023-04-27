Aged 31, Ashley has lived in Yelverton since he was five years old and knows how difficult it is for young people to travel and seek local opportunities. His qualifications include a 2:1 degree in Economics from Plymouth University and he feels the area has been badly let down in terms of infrastructure and community support. He will fight for more connectivity and help for every generation. Ashley has been a parish councillor in Buckland Monachorum since 2019, sitting on both planning and finance committees. As a local campaigner, he has overseen the Briar Tor wildflower meadow, worked to get transport improvements to Plymouth and seeks to get the local planning office back from Totnes to Tavistock.