A ‘powerhouse’ northern trio have been announced as the first headliner for this year’s Chagstock festival.
Mercury Prize nominated Maximo Park will take to the stage on the Saturday of this year’s event. The two-day festival kicks off from July 21st. Maximo Park are known for blistering high-energy performances from a back catalogue of songs spanning from 2005, when the group broke through with hits such as Apply Some Pressure and Books from Boxes, to critical acclaim.
The band’s most recent album Nature Always Wins, came in at number two in the UK album chart in 2021. Singer and lyricist Paul Smith makes no secret of his political views which feature heavily in his songwriting. The Newcastle band’s ‘poptastic activism’ has been a central feature of their many albums.
Simon Ford, Chagstock festival organiser, said: 'I’m so pleased to welcome this highly energetic and exciting band. They’ve had some fantastic tunes going back years. The group are known for their high energy performances which I know will go down a treat at Chagstock. There’s still plenty more acts to be announced, including our second headliner, so keep an eye out for lots more fantastic artists over the coming months.'
The 5000 person festival is a local favourite that boasts panoramic views over Dartmoor's eastern tors. The event welcomes families and groups alike, with entertainment for all ages. Chagstock is an eco-conscious festival that goes to great efforts to be as environmentally friendly as possible. The festival plants trees annually, supplies reusable mugs and takes every step possible to reduce waste before and during the event.