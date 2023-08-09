Gunnislake Football Club is hosting a testimonial football match to say goodbye to Mark Southcott who officially retired last month after being a part of the club for over 40 years.
After joining the club for the 1980/81 season, Mark retired this year at the close of the 2022/23 season.
The match will take place at the King George V Playing Field on Sunday, August 27, with everyone both welcome to attend and encouraged to come out and show their support for Mark.
Mark Southcott said: “The club contacted me about the event and I said I certainly wouldn’t mind one last game. The official time is yet to be announced but I imagine it will be a morning kick off and afternoon barbecue.”
Mark Warwick, a member of the club and Calstock Parish Councillor, said: “Mark is Gunnislake born and bred and still lives in the village. He started at the football club when he was 15 and is now 58. He’s been manager for many years and his family members have also been involved with the club.
“The plan is to have one side of older players that Mark can conjure up playing against our second team of local lads.”
The match will also serve as a fundraising opportunity for the football club, whose pitch at Butts Meadow is currently undergoing renovation work.
Mark said: “The club has already done a lot of work on the pitch, it’s been really built up recently but it won’t be ready until October. We can’t play any home features there until then, even though the new season starts next week.”