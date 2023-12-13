AN HILARIOUS adult Nativity is being staged this Saturday at 7pm (December 16) at Marystowe Church in aid of the Children’s Society by highlightng the plight of youngsters the charity has helped.
The Christmas Evening will also feature 13 named teddies, each representing real stories of children rescued by the charity.
The bears will go up for auction, via secret bids.
There will also be music from the Lifton Singers, Pantomime from Lewtrenchard WI and The Christmas Carol and Nativity by members of the Marystowe and Lamerton congregations.
The evening is by paid ticket and includes a lucky programme draw for a Christmas Cake, plus a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie.
Contact Joy McSmythurs 01822 860630 or warden Amy Harrowell on 01822 860181 for more information.
Church warden Joy, an ex-banker, said: “Anyone who comes down to the church on Saturday will be in for a big surprise - they will be treated to a grown-up humourous Nativity play with the Reverend Andy Atkins as King Herod, my fellow warden Amy Harrowell as Mary and my husband Andy as Joseph.
“He will be playing up by using his carpenter’s tools to maime Mary while the angels will be annoying, constantly asking to go to the loo.
“Behind this all is a serious purpose, to support The Children’s Society by highlighting their work through real-life records of children they helped over 140 years, through our cuddly ‘Ambearssadors’.