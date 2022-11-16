Mary Tavy pupils wear odd socks for anti-bullying week
Children and teachers at Mary Tavy and Brentor Primary School launched their week of anti-bullying activities and lessons by wearing odd-socks.
The week is organised by the Anti-Bullying Alliance. Clare Davies, headteacher, said: ‘We are proud to celebrate our community and do not tolerate any form of bullying. We wore odd socks to raise awareness of and to celebrate in our school and local community about what makes us all unique.’
Charlotte, nine, said: It’s a really good idea to wear odd socks to celebrate the start of Anti-bullying Week to show that we are each unique and different and it is ok to be yourself. We learned we should each have five people and a pet, if you have one, to turn to if you need to talk. I would speak up to my teacher, parents, my sister, friends and of course our family dog Poppy.’
Scarlett, 10, said: ‘I loved wearing my odd socks to school. Mrs Bisby decorated the playground with odd socks bunting. I am proud to be an anti-bullying ambassador for our school.’
