A rare statue of a Royal Marines musician has been donated to the military band by one of its former stalwarts.
In a 40-year career George Latham performed for kings, queens, presidents, sultans, at the Bicentennial of the USA and the funeral of Sir Winston Churchill and paraded at the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana in 1981.
He was praised for his bravery as a stretcher bearer in the Falklands, crewed ‘Green Goddess’ fire engines during a firefighters’ strike in Glasgow in the 1970s and delivered his younger daughter Claire when the midwife couldn’t make it in time.
George has donated his prized possession, a rare statue of a Royal Marines drum major, to his beloved band to inspire future musicians.
George, in his eighties and from Liskeard, presented the statue to Royal Marines Band Plymouth at the navy’s recruit basic training school at HMS Raleigh in Torpoint, where he last served before retiring. The statue will be displayed at the band’s school of music in Portsmouth.
After treating the band to a moving cello performance, George said: “I hope the statue will inspire the next generation of Royal Marines musicians, who will have a most fulfilling career as I’ve had.”
Major Ian Davis, director of music RM Band Plymouth: “It’s wonderful to have someone like George come along to tell us his stories, share his experiences and inspire us through what his generation were up to, and how music is always the overriding passion with all Royal Marines musicians.”
George joined the Royal Marines Band Service aged 14 in 1952, learning to play the euphonium and cello.
He was brave during the Falklands while serving as a stretcher bearer on a troopship. While lowering a stretcher casualty by rope to the dockside from the ship, Argentinian planes attacked – George was the only one to stay and stop the patient falling.