A LOVING brother is staging a charity football match in memory of his brother to raise money to support people with their mental health.
Carl Willis is organising the match on Saturday, May 10 at Tavistock Community Football Club, Crowndale in memory of his brother Daniel. Kick-off is at 2pm and features the Willis 11 v the Murrain 11. The Red & Black Club will be open for socialising during the match.
Daniel, a worldwide traveller and talented footballer, tragically died aged just 25.
Having grown up in Chillaton and attended Milton Abbot School, he was promising young footballer who played for Tavistock Community Football Club and had trials for the Plymouth Argyle Youth Academy.
His brother Carl is inviting football fans and anyone who knew his brother to attend the fundraising match on May 10. Funds raised will go to the mental health charity Mind.
“Family and friends of Daniel hope to see as many people there as possible to support on what will be a memorable day for all involved. It surely will be a great family day out,” he said.
“This will be a match to compete for the Daniel Willis Cup in remembrance of Daniel.
“The match will take place at the the club, a place where Daniel spent most of his childhood playing for his team and where he was among their best players.
“The players chosen are a selection of me and Dan's friends who are looking forward to participating for a good cause.”
Daniel was a mechanical engineer, who attended Tavistock College and trained in engineering at Plymouth City College before going to live in Australia.
Carl said: “Daniel was great company. It was always a big occasion for me and his parents and my little boy Theo when he came to visit from Australia. Daniel adored him.
“As a footballer he led by example. Whatever he did he excelled at and was well-loved and is very badly missed.”