Man with fractured ankle rescued by team at Walkhampton
[email protected]
Monday 31st October 2022 9:06 am
Share
(Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock was called by the police at 4.26pm on Friday, October 28 to Knowle Down, Walkhampton to assist South West Ambulance Service with the evacuation of an injured walker.
The 31 -year- old man had slipped over and sustained a fracture of his right ankle.
The stretcher party reached the casualty site in 30 minutes. Ambulance personnel splinted the fractured limb and administered analgesia before search and rescue team members stretchered the man along a muddy track, and he was then transferred into the ambulance to be taken to Derriford Hospital.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |