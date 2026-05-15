A POSTMAN from Bude who captured national attention on TV’s The Great British Sewing Bee is set to share his inspiring story with members of a Tamar Valley WI.
Tony Rea, who appeared on the popular BBC One programme in 2023, will speak about his sewing journey during a special event staged by Harrowbarrow and Metherell WI at Harrowbarrow and Metherell Village Hall on Wednesday, May 20, starting at 7.30pm.
Organisers say the evening will give members and non-members the chance to hear how Tony taught himself the sewing skills that eventually led him onto national television.
Known locally around the Cornish coast, Tony can often be seen delivering post, skateboarding along promenades or cycling through country lanes on one of his many bikes. However, his current lifestyle is a far cry from his earlier career as an international manufacturing manager, where he travelled extensively around the world and lived in the Far East.
During long-haul flights, Tony would pass the time by crocheting and knitting. After changing careers around three years ago, he decided to try sewing using his wife’s old sewing machine to make a bag for his knitting supplies. From there, his passion quickly developed into designing and creating his own clothes, many inspired by 1990s skater fashion.
Since taking up sewing, Tony has created cycling gear and an entire handmade wardrobe, with his creativity and self-taught skills helping him become a memorable contestant on The Great British Sewing Bee.
Away from sewing, Tony has served as secretary of his local mountain bike club, has competed in ultra-marathons, enjoys sea swimming and is known for entertaining people with card tricks and even fire juggling.
Harrowbarrow and Metherell WI said the event is open to everyone, not just WI members. The group’s competition theme for the evening will be ‘Flower of the Month’.
For further details, people can contact Jean on 07825 092392.
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