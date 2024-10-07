Tavistock Dartmoor Search and Rescue team were called out to a walker who dislocated his ankle while walking near Burrator Reservoir.
The man took a tumble near Leather Tor close to Burrator Reservoir on Saturday (October 5).
The team were called out at 1.30pm and set out on foot to reach the casualty. It wasn’t possible to use the Land Rover as the access was blocked by parked cars.
“Fortunately, the casualty and his friend were well-equipped and had put on lots of layers to keep warm while they waited,” said a team spokesperson.
“Team members administered first aid and splinted the ankle before stretchering the casualty to the road. The casualty was taken to hospital emergency department by his friend. The team departed at about 3.30pm.”