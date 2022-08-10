Man in court over drugs charges

(Photo by Paul Chard / Unsplash )
A man has appeared in court accused of supplying the Class A drug cocaine to others in Okehampton.
Alexander Morris, 32, appeared in Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 8) and has been sent for trial at Exeter Crown Court.
Morris, of The Mint in Exeter, is accused of supplying cocaine from an address in Lewis Court, East Street, Okehampton between March 23, 2017 and November 29, 2019.
He is also alleged to have had in his possession 24.9 grams of cocaine on October 30, 2019, with intent to supply, along with one tablet of Class A drug methylenedioxymethylamphetamine.
He is also accused of possession of 0.1 grams of Class B drug cannabis on another date in the same year.
