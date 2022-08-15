Man found dead in Simmons Park

Monday 15th August 2022 12:11 pm
A PART of Simmons Park was cordoned off after a man was found dead.

The park was closed near the football club yesterday morning (Sunday).

Police said in a statement: ‘Police were called to Simmons Park, Okehampton at 6.35am yesterday following reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

‘Emergency services attended and a man in his 70s was confirmed deceased. His next of kin have been informed.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

