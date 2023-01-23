A NEWTON Abbot man has denied stealing a woman’s dog and assaulting her plus a police officer.
John Paul Matthews, aged 37, pleaded not guilty to robbing the woman of a dog in Newton Abbot.
He also denies that unlawfully and by force or fraud he took or carried away the woman against her will. He denies a further charge of assaulting the same woman, causing her actual bodily harm.
Matthews also denied he had an offensive weapon, a hammer, in a public place – East Street, Newton Abbot.
He is also charged with driving a white Transit van in Paignton when he was banned from driving, which he denies.
He also denies possessing 2.62g of cannabis and cannabis resin when in the Custody Suite at Torquay.
South and West Devon Magistrates' Court sent him for trial at Exeter Crown Court on February 23 and remanded him in custody.