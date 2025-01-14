A driver has been charged in connection with a road traffic collision near Launceston on Sunday afternoon (January 12) in which an eight-year-old horse rider was seriously injured.
Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a white Ford Transit van and a horse ridden by the girl at Higher Treween, Altarnun at around 2.20pm.
The rider of the horse, an eight-year-old girl, was airlifted to hospital and has since been discharged. The 12-year-old girl leading the horse was uninjured. The horse was put to sleep by vets at the scene.
The road was closed while the scene was investigated and was reopened at around 4.15pm.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Christopher Rogers, 61, of Bolventor, Launceston, has been charged with driving without due care, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop after a road accident and criminal damage.
He is on police bail, to appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 7.
Witnesses are asked to contact police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting log 410 of 12/1/2025.
Horse lover Fleur Forer, who lives nearby in the Tamar Valley, said: “There’s a very seriously injured child and another highly traumatised and innocent animal had to be put to sleep. So incredibly sad, my heart goes out to their parents and am just praying the child in hospital makes a full recovery.”