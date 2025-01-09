New Year is a time for resolutions and fresh starts and palliative care and bereavement charity Sue Ryder is asking for volunteers to come forward to give something back.
Sue Ryder, which has a charity shop in Tavistock, is hoping that anyone in need of a new experience will consider giving the gift of time and joining its team of retail volunteers who help in store with everything from sorting and preparing stock, to merchandising and sales.
Sue Ryder volunteer manager, Lucy Swann said: “We would absolutely love if any budding volunteers out there would consider making it their New Year’s resolution to come and join us.
“Our team of retail volunteers are an invaluable part of our charity and play a critical part in helping us raise enough money so Sue Ryder can keep caring for people in hospices and providing nationwide bereavement support, ensuring no one has to face dying or grief alone.
“We rely on the support of our dedicated volunteers, who are a lifeline to our shops, and we simply could not operate without them.
“Sue Ryder is committed to making volunteering with us a rewarding, inclusive and empowering experience for everybody. We would like to appeal to any of your readers who would like to find out more about joining our team. No matter how much time you have, we would love you to hear from you.”
Sue Ryder has almost 400 shops in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres across the UK. The money raised from its shops goes towards Sue Ryder’s palliative and bereavement services, which supports people with a life-limiting illness and grief.