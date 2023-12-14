The Central Dartmoor Farm Cluster The Central Dartmoor Farm Cluster has worked with the Duchy of Cornwall and other landowners to develop a proposal covering 90 square miles – around 25% of the National Park. The project area takes in much of the high moor where many of Devon’s rivers rise, six commons, 40 farms and more than 200 Scheduled Ancient Monuments. The Cluster, working with the Duchy and other landowners, will build on previous work to collaborate with farmers on ideas that enhance farm business resilience and improve habitats while balancing other - sometimes competing – priorities such as conservation, food production, recreation and military use. Central Dartmoor Farm Cluster Chair John Dracup said: 'This is an innovative approach to conservation management, working from the ground up. We want to bring together farmers, landowners, conservationists and people with a love for Dartmoor to make it better for nature and people, more resilient to climate change, while still producing high quality food and building more resilient food and farming businesses.' Land Steward for the Duchy of Cornwall Tom Stratton said: “The Duchy is delighted to have been able to support the Farmer Cluster’s bid which covers almost the entirety of our Dartmoor Estate and to be engaged in the discussions associated with the Walkham Valley bid. 'The outcome reflects the success of a bottom-up approach with farmers and landowners at the heart to identify, with partners, a long-term strategy for the economic and environmental sustainability of the area.' Schemes have a two-year development phase ahead of 20-year delivery period, allowing time to explore and negotiate options resulting in a collective agreement unique to each individual landscape.