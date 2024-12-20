A not-for-profit organisation in Hatherleigh has made massive steps towards becoming more eco-friendly by installing 146 solar panels onto its buildings.
As part of the energy efficient improvement project, Made-Well announced on social media that “these advancements mark a major step towards sustainability and energy independence”.
Made-Well was able to install the panels after receiving a grant from Groundwork UK as part of their energy efficiency scheme.
Laura Feaver, funding and business development manager, said: “The next step is to have infrared heaters, new windows and different lights. The installing of the solar panels is estimated to have quite a large impact on our costs and it’s a great step forward for green energy at Made-Well.”