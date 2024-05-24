Made-Well CIC has announced that it will hold this year's Music on the Green event on June 16 from 12 pm to 9 pm at its site in Hatherleigh.
Everyone is welcome, including well-behaved dogs on leads. The event will include live music, an open mic session (from 5 to 6 pm), a licensed bar, barbecue, and games.
An hourly bus service will run during the day starting at 11:30 am. The route will start at the Bull & Dragon in Meeth and stop at the Quarry Nature Reserve, Hatherleigh Community Centre car park, and Hatherleigh Market Car Park.
When booking a ticket, families automatically enter the VIP seating competition. Anyone who does not wish to be entered should email [email protected].