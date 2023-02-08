The FUTURE of a village churchyard is uncertain as discussions continue on how it can remain open.
Although Princetown churchyard is still used for burials and families of those buried there continue to visit, the Parochial Church Council says it cannot afford to run it currently and few burials take place now.
A community group has formed to fund the churchyard maintenance and help keep it open by reducing the cost to the church.
The Rev Andrew Thomas, rector of the West Dartmoor Community Mission (WDCM) welcomed the new group
He said: ‘The Dartmoor Forest Parish Council (DFPC) has organised and formed a management group to raise money for covering the costs of maintaining the churchyard, so that the DFPC don’t have to use the precept to pay these costs in the way that other parish councils do.
‘This is wonderful development, as it means that the churchyard will be maintained by those who love it and use it.
‘As rector of the parish I’m still working as best I can to support this endeavour and keep the churchyard open for the residents, and I will continue to do this as long as I am able.
‘However, I am receiving advice to apply for a closure order on the churchyard.
‘The reasons given are that very few new graves that are being asked for in the churchyard — four since March 2020.’
He added: ‘To reiterate, most importantly, I am still in conversation with the DFPC, and together we are doing the best we can in the circumstances for the many parties that are involved.’
He said the church council could not afford the public liability for the churchyard, but certain burials would continue, even if it closed.
DFPC would take over its legal duty under closure. Burials would be allowed under any closure order in the area west of church, in existing plots and plots reserved through the diocesan chancellor. Only burials into new plots would stop.
Gregg Manning, DFPC chair, said: ‘The ongoing maintenance of the churchyard is the subject of discussions between churchyard maintenance group and WDCM after the parish council said they could not pay for the work they’ve been doing for several years.
‘It’s the Parochial Church Council who is responsible for the up-keep. The church maintain they are considering closing the churchyard due to lack of funds.
‘Unfortunately, the church are still undecided as to the route they want to take.
‘There is still talk of them closing it, which is something we will fight. The churchyard is not full and money is something that can be generated. Seven hundred adult residents need it open.’