Louie the bug wins top prize at South Zeal Carnival
Saturday 22nd October 2022 4:55 pm
Share
Carnival princesses Hester and Bridget Parker-Bray with overall winner in the children’s classes Louie Woodman (Sarah Pitt/Tindle )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
LOUIE Woodman won top prize in the children’s classes at South Zeal Carnival, dressed as a bug.
The amazing insect costume was made by his mum Carolyn George, landlady of the Kings Arms in the village.
She confessed she had only finished the costume on Thursday night. ‘Louie loves bugs and spiders and his uncle and cousin have tarantulas so we thought it would be a good idea for a costume!’
Louie is pictured with the carnival princesses, sisters Hester and Bridget Parker-Bray, six and four.
They will all be taking part in the main carnival procession through the village tonight, which will see eleven floats joining in the fun.
See next Thursday’s Okehampton Times for a report and pictures.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |