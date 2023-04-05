A DOUBLE tragedy helped a now retiring senior clergyman begin his career in the church.
The Venerable Nick Shutt is stepping down as Archdeacon of Plymouth, covering parishes in the city and West Devon.
His final public service will be taking evensong in Exeter Cathedral on Tuesday 25 April when the Bishop and senior clergy will say farewell to the Ven Shutt after 30 years as a Church of England priest.
His professional life started as a solicitor in conveyancing and wills, but after the heartbreaking loss of two of his baby sons he had a calling to the church and was ordained in 1990.
His son Stephen died at 28 days old, and son Andrew died aged six months, both of congenital heart problems.
Looking back at his career the Ven Shutt, who is married to Corinne and lives in Walkhampton, said: ‘I’d always had an inkling I’d like to join the priesthood. It was always at the back of my mind. When our children died it crystalised in my mind and I felt God calling me.
‘I had two choices, either sink into the terrible pit of despair that overwhelming grief brings you, especially about your own children, or answer the call as a way of getting out of that terrible situation. So, that’s what I did and I feel very privileged to have been at the centre of so many people’s lives.
‘I am at their saddest and happiest moments and hold a lot of confidences. There are no other similar roles — it is a ‘calling’ rather than a job.’
He described his current job as a kind of trouble-shooter (or the ‘crook at the top of the bishop’s staff’), always there to listen to clergy with problems who needed his help.
He began his career as a self-supporting (financially) priest while continuing as a solicitor. From 2008 he continued to work as a self-supporting priest, but this time was full time in the West Dartmoor Mission Community and from 2018 he was appointed to the archdeacon’s role.
His key positions include supporting groups on safeguarding, the ambition to become carbon free by 2030, providing speakers of all faiths to visit schools, the fight against modern slavery and the provision of warm spaces — such as the one in Walkhampton.
Of his future the Ven Shutt said: ‘The time is right to retire, it feels good. I’d like to travel more and take up photography again, but I will also continue in a priestly role in retirement.