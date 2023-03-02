A HELICOPTER carrying a strange circular object has been flying around East Cornwall the last few days and has been seen in the Kelly Bray area today (March 2)!
The helicopter is part of an electromagnetic survey being conducted by Deep Digital Cornwall to gather data which will allow them to map the geology of the area, in particular, mineral deposits in the ground.
Deep Digital Cornwall aim to use the data collected to inform decisions about possible future mining in the United Downs and Redmoor area and could contribute to other potential explorations such as geothermal energy.
The low-flying helicopter has been seen in the Kelly Bray area today (March 2) and was seen flying near Golberdon and Linkinhorne yesterday (March 1).
For more information visit: deepdigitalcornwall.org/aerialsurvey