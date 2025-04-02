The changes to Okehampton Castle has caused mixed opinions across the town.
English Heritage told the Okehampton Times on Friday, March 28 that it is restricting access to the castle to guided tours and special events from now on due to pressure on its finances.
High inflation has increased the cost of conservation work at English Heritage sites but significant and ongoing expenditure was still required to prevent historic sites deteriorating.
As a result, Okehampton Castle will be closed for general visits all year instead of just for the winter months.
Clive Darke said: “Great shame. It would be nice to think that unpaid volunteers could do some of the work, but unfortunately there are not even enough people willing to step-up to existing charities without adding another.”
Sue Long from Fairplace Church said: “It is a shame. We get visitors into the shop asking us about Okehampton Castle because they want to pay it a visit. It’s one of the town’s biggest attractions.”
Allie Hall said: “I can understand it as with price of entry not everyone can afford that kind of days out any more.”
But not everyone believes the castle closure will deeply affect the town.
Tracey Hobbs said: “I was more sad when Cafe Nero's shut to be fair.”
Chloe Maddaford asked: “There is a castle in Okehampton?”
The Grade I-listed castle will still be open for events such as Bluebell Sunday, held in May.
Okehampton Castle is one of the 22 sites that English Heritage will become “hidden gems”, opening only on specific and limited days.
Totnes Castle, Ranger’s House in Greenwich and Lullingstone Roman Villa in Kent are other sites that will be affected by the cuts.
English Heritage has been approached for a comment whether redundancies will be made as a result of the changes at Okehampton Castle but has yet to respond.