The future of Calstock wetlands is assured for the next 20 years following a stewardship agreement.
Natural England has granted a Countryside Stewardship to the Tamar Community Trust (TCT) who welcome the move which will see them manage and monitor the wetlands.
This comes as a scheme led by the Environment Agency to reconnect the River Tamar with its original floodplain at Calstock has finished.
Hugh Tyler of Natural England said: ‘The project was only possible through a lot of support from local people, including TCT and partnerships with Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty team, Cornwall Bird Preservation Society, Calstock Parish Council and Cornwall Wildlife Trust and we’re all excited to see the changes that will take place here in the coming years.’
The Tamar Community Trust is a registered charity that was formed in 2009 to undertake work that helps protect, conserve and promote the natural landscape and history of the Tamar Valley. The team conduct work such as creating trails, managing woodland and recently worked in partnership with the Environment Agency and Calstock Parish Council to create the footbridge at the wetlands.
Jane Kiely, Chair of TCT welcomes the stewardship agreement saying: ‘We are so pleased that the importance of creating new tidal wetlands as part of Environment Agency flood protection works is recognised by DEFRA in this agreement.
‘The breach in the older bank along the river was made just over a year ago and having the tide coming in twice a day has changed the site from one of low-quality compacted sheep pasture to a rich habitat of mud which is very popular with the water birds and waders. I also love seeing the wetlands full of water at high tide, the sun glinting, and the reflections of clouds and sky.’
The land which was originally a grazing landscape is hoped to evolve into intertidal habitat. Natural England stated that since the land was breached 18 months ago, it has already begun to return to tidal wetland, creating a more biodiverse habitat.
The new habitat has attracted bird species including little egret and avocet that have been spotted at the wetlands, as well as water rail, kingfisher, snipe, teal, green sandpiper and reed bunting.
Rob Price, Tamar catchment coordinator at the Environment Agency, said: ‘The creation and management of new intertidal habitat on the Tamar at Calstock reinforces this partnership’s collective aims to improve resilience to the changing climate and to provide a richer environment for people and nature.
‘It will provide an invaluable tool in the fight against climate change by locking in carbon, boosting biodiversity, helping improve overall water quality as well as providing a local amenity.
‘This valuable work is an important part of an integrated programme of works to build the Tamar catchment’s resilience to a wide range of environmental pressures.’
It has also been confirmed that Natural England have put funding in place to allow for educational access that will enable children to learn about the site and the work that is being undertaken there.