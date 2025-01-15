SW Devon MP Rebecca Smith is concerned at the loss through ‘retirement’ of the two amphibious landing ships HMS Bulwark and Albion and the consequences for the short-term UK’s amphibious capability. She fear there will be a gap between replacing the ships and the need to employ ships’ prime role which is to land Plymouth-based Royal Marines on beaches, for combat or ongoing training. Confirming the arrival of the ships into Plymouth would also secure the long-term future of the Marines.