He said: ‘This is a substantial building, the largest whiskey distillery in England, which will also be the largest producer in the country. We will employ at least 22 full-time equivalent jobs, with most local. There could well be more, some full time and some time part time, and this will depend on demand for our product and on visitor numbers to our visitor centre. It’s a significant addition to a place as small as Princetown and certainly prestigious for the region and furthe because there’s nothing equivalent in England.’