Local homebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes has raised more than £70,000 for Hospiscare and Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) during their 2023/2024 fundraising campaign.
The team's efforts included fundraising events such as a golf day, a bingo night, a bake-off, and a gala dinner, raising a total of £72,071 for the charities.
Andrew Spicer, managing director of Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter, said: "We are immensely proud of the efforts made by our team and the generosity of our community in supporting these vital charities. The incredible amount raised will make a significant difference to the lives of those who rely on Hospiscare and CHSW in Devon and Cornwall. We are committed to continuing our support for such important causes."
The funds raised will help Hospiscare offer specialist care for people with terminal illnesses across Devon and enable CHSW to provide respite and end-of-life care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families across the South West.
Sarah Smith, head of public fundraising for Hospiscare, added: "The generosity and support from Barratt have been truly inspiring. We rely on donations for over 80 per cent of our budget, so the money raised will allow us to continue providing compassionate care to those who need it most. We are deeply grateful for being chosen as one of Barratt's charities of the year and look forward to collaborating with them on a project later this year to create a wellbeing garden for our guests."