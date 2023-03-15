Tractor teams are invited to pay £10 per vehicle and £5 per passenger, with registration open from 9.30am. A prize will be awarded to the best turned out post- and pre-1990 tractors, as judged by anyone interested, including children. Any member of the public is invited to the livestock market and to support on the route. Admission is free and will be open from 11am. Food and refreshments, including bacon baps, hot dogs and burgers and hot drinks will be offered. A £200 prize raffle will be on sale with a tombola offering a toy tractor prize. The event will leave the livestock market on Whitchurch Road at 11am and onto Horrabridge at 11.15am, Plaster Down 11.20am, Samford Spiney 11.30am, Walkhampton 11.45, Walkhampton Church 11.55am and Welltown at 12.05pm. The convy will then travel to Lowery Cross to arrive at 12.15pm, Burrator at 12.35pm, Sheeps Tor 12.40pm, Meavy 12.45, Yelverton Airfield 12.55pm, Horrabridge 1.15pm and arrival back at the livestock market at 1.30pm. Tony Dwelly, rally organiser, said: ‘The football club needs the funds from this event because of the extra costs of running a club in its newly promoted position. With promotion comes great expense. Improvements to the ground, as laid down by the FA, are a big expense. ‘Also many other expenses occur with playing in the higher league we are now playing in, competing with teams that have crowds of up to a thousand a match. As our average gate is 150, anyone can see how difficult it is.’