TWO Christmas markets are set to take place in the Tamar Valley next weekend.
The first market will be held at Lower Town Farm Yard, Latchley on Saturday November 18 from 11am until 3pm. The event will feature a variety of stalls selling craft items, jewellery, Christmas wreaths, homemade jams and more.
The second market will take place on the Sunday (November 19) at Harrowbarrow & Metherell Village Hall from 11am until 4pm. The Harrowbarrow market will feature food and craft from local makers and producers and will be raising funds for the Community Vineyard. Entry to both markets is free.