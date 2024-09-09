A group of people needing some support with their wellbeing and mental health got up close with a herd of llamas on a special visit.
Yelverton Friendship Cafe visited Dartmoor Llama Walks in Yelverton, where the new owners are keen to work with the community.
They provided a cream tea and the chance to spend time with llamas Bella, Marlia, Tilly, Willow and Mr McGee.
Yelverton Friendship Cafe is a rotary-led group affiliated to the Devon Memory Cafe Consortium, which gave a grant to make the visit possible.
Heather Rayne, from Tavistock Memory Cafe, said: “The Friendship Cafe provides a social occasion for anyone in the area with or without dementia who would enjoy some company, a laugh and a cuppa.”
Yelverton Friendship Cafe meets on the first and third Friday of the month at 2-4pm in the community room of Briar Tor, Yelverton. For more information contact Terry Donnelly on 01822 613145.