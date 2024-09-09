A group of people needing some support with their wellbeing and mental health got up close with a herd of llamas on a special visit.

Yelverton Friendship Cafe visited Dartmoor Llama Walks in Yelverton, where the new owners are keen to work with the community.

They provided a cream tea and the chance to spend time with llamas Bella, Marlia, Tilly, Willow and Mr McGee.

Yelverton Friendship Cafe is a rotary-led group affiliated to the Devon Memory Cafe Consortium, which gave a grant to make the visit possible. 

Heather Rayne, from Tavistock Memory Cafe, said: “The Friendship Cafe provides a social occasion for anyone in the area with or without dementia who would enjoy some company, a laugh and a cuppa.”

Yelverton Friendship Cafe meets on the first and third Friday of the month at 2-4pm in the community room of Briar Tor, Yelverton. For more information contact Terry Donnelly on 01822 613145.

A llama enjoying a group stroke from Yelverton Friendship Cafe users Ben and Ken with owner Debbie. (Heather Rayne)
Richard, a member of Yelverton Friendship Cafe getting up close with a friendly llama. (Heather Rayne)
Walking for mental health - a Yelverton Friendship Cafe volunteer Roger takes a llama for a walk. (Heather Rayne)
Yelverton Friendship Cafe users walking llamas to support their mental health - Rosalie, Neville, Sue, Richard and Bev, with owner Debbie (far left) (Heather Rayne)
Yelverton Friendship Cafe users are introduced to llamas on a special visit to help their wellbeing. (Heather Rayne)