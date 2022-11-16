Liz’s royal recognition
A LOCAL business owner was invited by King Charles to attend a special business reception at Buckingham Palace last week.
Liz Lawson, who manages Lawsons in Tavistock (also based in Ivybridge and Totnes), received her invitation to attend the reception a few months ago, which was designed to recognise the contribution small businesses nationwide make to the economy. Those invited were nominated to attend by the British Independent Retailer Association.
Liz said: ‘It came as a big shock when I received the invitation. It was a privilege to meet the King, who was very pleasant, interested in the range of businesses present and very admiring of people.
‘There were many businesses there, from engineering to retail to software companies. Some I knew are similar in that they also have a history spanning over 100 years. Our business has been through four generations and mine is the first to be invited to the palace. Thanks to everyone for all their hard work and commitment which makes our small business so special.’
Lawsons recently celebrated 30 years of trading in Tavistock but the business was founded in 1904 in Plymouth by Liz’s great grandfather Tom Lawson.
