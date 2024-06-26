A KEEN volunteer live music enthusiast is needed to help showcase local music performers at monthly sessions in Tavistock Library.
An organiser is needed to source bands to play at the library’s Shake the Shelves sessions after the current organiser left his role.
A library spokesman said: “We are sad to announce that Shaun Smith, our dedicated organiser for Shake the Shelves, will be leaving us. We are now seeking a passionate volunteer to take over this wonderful role.”
“Shake the Shelves is a monthly live music event held at the library during school term times. Established over two years ago, the project has hosted 24 fantastic evenings, providing a safe space for young musicians to perform alongside local bands.
“The would ideally attract someone with an enthusiasm for inspiring young musicians and creating alternative experiences for library users.”